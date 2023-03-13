Madhya Pradesh: Five mosques in Burhanpur turn into Mohalla Library facilities

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): After Aurangabad (Maharashtra), at least five mosques in Burhanpur district have been turned into Mohalla study centre/ library in order to inculcate the habit of reading among children, woman in the age of digital era.

In association with an Aurangabad\-based private organisation, these Mohalla Libraries opened in mosques spaces in order to promote the habit of reading, keeping smart devices at bay. Currently, as many as 32 Mohalla libraries are functioning across various mosques in Aurangabad district. In similar lines, 4 mosques of Burharpur and 1 of nearby village turned into study centre facility which includes Masjid Sultani Rajpura, Nariyalwali Mosque,Sikandar Shahi Masjid Nyamatpura, Noor Shah Sufi Masjid Shahdkua and Jama Masjid in Asirgarh village.

Maulana Mohammad Shakir Faizi said that Aurangabad based ‘Read and Lead Foundation’ came up with the unique concept. The campaign hits reading awareness because today’s young generation is losing interest in reading due to the introduction of new electronic gadgets, particularly smart phones. If children retain the habit of reading from an early age, they will be able to retain the habit throughout their lives.