Madhya Pradesh: Finally, Pipliyahana flyover to be thrown open to public on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday

INDORE: You can see street lights glittering on Pipliyahana flyover but it looks deserted due to delay in its inauguration. Now, there are reports that it will be inaugurated on December 25 by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Built by Indore Development Authority, the flyover is complete.

Its inauguration was delayed by more than a year due to Covid-19 as construction workers went back to native villages during lockdown. Due to its location near Pipliyahana lake, there were many hurdles in its construction.

The date, December 25, has been decided as it is the birthday of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The IDA started 750-metre flyover costing Rs 36 crore in April 2018 with a target to complete it in 18 months.