Major fire under Mahim-Dharavi flyover bridge

A major fire broke out in the heap of garbage lying under the Mahim-Dharavi flyover bridge on Friday afternoon. The fire call was reported at around 3.45 pm and the fire was doused off by 4.45 pm, informed the officials of the BMC's Disaster Management Unit.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. However, no one is said to be injured in the fire incident. "The fire was reported to us by a local. The fire was massive and could have spread further or there were possibilities for motorists getting injured in the incident. However, our firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze on time and no casualty was reported," said a fire officer from Mahim.