 Madhya Pradesh: Filled-Up Well Develops Two Feet Deep Ditch
The ditch has turned into a death trap.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Filled-Up Well Develops Two Feet Deep Ditch | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Nagar Parishad filled in an old well at Sankat Mochan square with soil, but after the rainfall, it has developed a two-foot-deep ditch. Now, the ditch has turned into a death trap, but the civic body has not taken any action to fill up the pit.

According to an order of the state government, the well was filled up so that there might not be any incident that occurred in Indore where 36 people were killed after a stepwell at Baleshwar Mahadev temple had collapsed on March 30 this year.

Nevertheless, the civic body in Uchehara could not properly fill the well which developed a two-foot-deep ditch. The residents of the area said the administration must fill in the well before any tragedy takes.

