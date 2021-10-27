Madhya Pradesh: Farmers demand fertiliser, damages for soybean crop

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of villagers from Kachibarod village rushed to the sub-divisional magistrate and submitted a memorandum addressing Dhar district collector Dr Pankaj Jain to the sub-divisional magistrate Virendra Katarey.

In the memorandum, villagers mentioned problems they were facing and demanded to redress their grievances as earliest. While villagers raising their demands, one BJP leader Banji Bana who was part of group got involved in arguments with SDM Katarey and it become matter of discussion in the village.

Through memorandum, farmers demanded survey and compensation for the soybean crop damaged due to rain. Farmers claimed that the fertilizer is not being provided to them through the cooperative society. In such a situation, they are compelled to buy fertilizers in black marketing. They demanded fertilizers should be made available to the farmers through the cooperative institution itself with permit and cash amount.

The work of Mahi Jal Yojana is still going on in Kachhi Baroda village. The work is not being done by the contractor as per the DPR and guidelines.

The pavement of the road has also been damaged and it should be corrected. Three routes were approved by the Janpad Panchayat through MGNREGA, but very little work has been done. A wind mill has been constructed on Ratangarh road from the village. Due to which the roads made under MGNREGA have been damaged.

Farmers also raised issue of various irregularities prevailed at Badnawar Krishi Upaj Mandi and demanded administration to take cognizance into the matter.

The villagers sat on a dharna in the premises for some time. During this, there was a heated argument between SDM Katarey and BJP Banji Bana. Police was called at the site. Following this, farmers raised slogans against administration. They accused administrative officials of ignoring their plight saying that whenever the villagers make a call to the officials- they simply do not take their calls.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:26 AM IST