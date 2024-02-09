Madhya Pradesh: Farmers Block Suwasra Road Against Week-Long Power Outages In Sitamau | FP Photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of farmers blocked Suwasara Road in Belara village and raised slogans against the electricity department over power outages in several villages that have continued for more than a week. Farmers claimed that ‘dictatorship’ of the electricity department had left crops on the brink of ruin.

Many villagers had to use alternative ways to get electricity supply thus increasing the input cost of irrigating the field. Karandiya Bapchya and other surrounding villages were also affected, with farmers repeatedly reaching out to electricity department officials to address the issue to no avail.

With their grievances falling on deaf ears, aggrieved farmers blocked Suwasra Road around 9 am, disrupting traffic flow. Upon receiving information, station in-charge Dinesh Prajapati arrived at the scene with his team. An attempt was made on behalf of the police to talk to farmers, but in vain.

Later, junior engineer (Electricity Department), Amit Sharma reached the spot and assured the protestors of an uninterrupted power supply. Promptly, electricity department rectified the issue having an 8-line fault to restore power to the affected farmers. Following the assurance and power restoration, the blockades were lifted and farmers made way to their homes.