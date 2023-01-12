Madhya Pradesh: Farmer lured into medicinal plant dealership ends up losing Rs 9 Lakh in Kukshi

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old farmer from Kukshi tehsil of Dhar district was duped of Rs 9 lakh by fraudsters in the name of providing dealership of a company engaged in medicinal plants and fertilizer.

Kushi police on complaint of farmer Inder Singh Solanki from Dholya village have booked Rahul Tiwari and Preetamsingh Rajput, who had introduced themselves as field officer and manager of Global Warming Solution Company.

According to Kukshi police station in-charge Brajesh Kumar Malviya, Rahul Tiwari, a field officer of the Company located on Umrali Road in Alirajpur, used to contact farmers in Kukshi tehsil luring them to invest in their company.

Solanki in his police said that Tiwari visited his home on September 5, 2022, and informed him about the medicinal plants. He even planted five saplings at his place. Thereafter he started visiting the farmer's house every day to check on the plants and give them fertilizer and other medicines.

During these visits, Tiwari used to inform the farmer about the handsome commission the company was offering to its dealer. Asking the farmer to take the dealership of his company, Tiwari offered to pay Rs 25,000 monthly. He also said that the company would also pay Rs 10,000 towards godown’s rent and five per cent commission on distribution of material.

When Solanki showed some interest, Tiwari along with company's manager Pritam Singh visited the farmer's house on October 13 and explained in detail the company's policy.

Lured with the offer, the farmer took the dealership in the name of his younger daughter-in-law and deposited Rs five lakh as a security. Thereafter, the farmer paid Rs four lakh for medicinal seeds and medicines.

But when the seeds and medicines were not delivered, the farmer went to Alirajpur, to his shock, did not find the company’s in the town.

The farmer then approached police and lodged a complaint. He shared the phone number of the two company officials, bank transaction details and other documents.

The accused had taken a total of Rs 9 lakh from the farmer on different dates promising to facilitate seeds of medicinal plants, medicines and fertilizers from Khadakpura area of West Bengal on November 27 or 28.

Malviya said that police have started the investigation and search in on to nab the culprits.

He further said that police have received information that the accused have also committed such frauds with other farmers. Investigation is on and other farmers are likely to come forward with their complaint against the accused.

