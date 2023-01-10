Madhya Pradesh: Man held for killing dog that ate his chickens in Dhar

Representative Image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police on Monday arrested a kiln worker for brutally killing a six-month-old stray dog in his locality. The accused claimed that he hit the dog as it had eaten his chickens.

The incident was reported at Mahalaxmi Nagar Colony on Friday. After the incident, Kotwali police had registered a case against accused Mukesh on the complaint of an animal rights activist.

Kotwali police station in-charge, Sameer Patidar said the accused Mukesh works in a brick kiln. The accused claimed that the stray dog had eaten his chickens and enraged over it he had hit the dog with a stick which led to his death.

Patidar said police are waiting for the post-mortem report of the dog from the veterinary department and further action will be initiated in the case thereafter.

Earlier, on Friday the kiln worker Mukesh had hit a stray dog with a stick which led to his death. On receiving the information Vijaya Sharma of Peoples for Animals organisation had taken the dog to the veterinary department.

The members of the organization had approached Kotwali police and filed a complaint seeking action against the kiln worker. The post-mortem of the dog was performed on Saturday.