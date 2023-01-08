Madhya Pradesh: Youth gets 15 stitches after Chinese string cuts his throat in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the ban on the sale of Chinese string, the business of this dreaded manja is thriving in the town posing threat to the lives of humans as well as birds.

A 25-year-old Anantesh Dubey, a resident of Trimurti Nagar, had a close shave after Chinese manja nearly slit his throat. The youth sustained a deep cut and got 15 stitches. The youth sported a thick beard and because of it the manja could not harm him grievously and he escaped with fifteen stitches. The incident was reported on Saturday evening on Indore Road.

Anantesh said that he was heading to his gym when he came in contact with Chinese manja. Before he could understand, the Chinese string had cut his throat from one side but could not slit it deeper because of the thick beard. The passersby rushed him to a private hospital. Dr Deepak Nahar said the youth had a deep cut and had to be given 15 stitches. His life could have been in danger if the cut was a little deeper but his beard saved his life.

Nahar has urged the administration to take action against the people engaged in Chinese strings business. Inquire about the place from where the threads are being sourced and take required action, he added.

Recently, following the accidents involving nylon strings across the state, the district collector Priyank Mishra has imposed a ban on sale of Chinese string. However, flouting the rule, the sale of this dreaded string is on indiscriminately.

Chinese thread is being sold in Hatwara, Raghunathpura, Patta Chowpatty and other areas of the city. A few days ago, the revenue department carried out a drive to take action against those selling Chinese manja in Hatwara.

Even this did not deter the traders to stop the sale of this glass-coated thread which is a threat to the lives of people as well as birds.

