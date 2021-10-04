Madhya Pradesh: Fake paan masala racket, Cops nab another accused

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another accused involved in preparing fake paan masala was arrested by the crime branch on Sunday. Goods worth Rs 1 lakh were recovered from him and a search is on for the prime accused of the crime.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said a tip-off was received that accused Yogesh Talgaiya, who was on the run-in connection with the case of preparing fake paan masala, was seen in Bhagirathpura area. After the information, the crime branch team raided his godown and arrested him from there. Some empty wrappers of branded paan masala companies, raw material and prepared goods worth Rs 1 lakh were seized from him.

During questioning, he allegedly confessed to selling some goods to prime accused Taah and Asim Ansari. Yogesh informed the police that he used to do the business of betel nut and he used to prepare sweet supari but he could not earn much profit in that business. Later, he decided to prepare fake pouches of pan masala. After that he started supplying goods with Taah and Gabbar to their factory in Chandan Nagar. Yogesh had allegedly taken the raw material from Jaipur and the wrappers of branded paan masala from Delhi.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Wild monkey takes away towel containing Rs 1 lakh from autorickshaw

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:14 AM IST