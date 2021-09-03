Madhya Pradesh: Ex-ministers raise questions on law and order in state

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Ex- culture minister and MLA from Maheshwar assembly constituency Dr Vijay Laxmi Sadho took Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government in Madhya Pradesh to task over recent Nemawar, Neemuch and other incidents that raised question on law and order situation in the state.

He was addressing Congress workers at Sendhwa town of Barwani district on Thursday.

Sadho said under rule of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, tribal girls were murdered and buried in Nemawar village of Dewas district, tribal youth was dragged and beaten to death in Neemuch. Farmers, dalits, tribals are being subjected to constant atrocities under BJP rule in the state.

She further said that Congress government was working for every section of the people in the state, but what the BJP did in other states and formed their government by toppling the elected government, did the same in Madhya Pradesh.

They worked against the Constitution by intimidating our MLAs, toppling our government by luring them with money and posts, Dr Sadho added.

She appealed party workers to participate in the tribal Jan Aakrosh rally in Barwani on September 6.

Ex-home minister and Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan also addressed the programme and said that under the BJP government, tribal, dalits, farmers, minorities in the state are being subjected to constant atrocities, even our MLAs are being harassed. Quoting recent example when the tribal's tractor was caught by Ranger and MLA Gyarsilal Rawat intervene the matter, Bachchan said that when MLA Rawat went to talk to Ranger, ranger misbehaved with him and even ran behind him to kill him.

In state, tribal culture is also being tampered and the government not allowing us to celebrate World Tribal Day.

Barwani district Congress president Virendra Darbar, Sendhwa MLA Gyarsilal Rawat, Pansemal MLA Chandrabhaga Kirade and large number of Congress workers were present.

