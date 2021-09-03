Madhya Pradesh: Indian sportspersons are earning success in international arena

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): During a talent search event held on National Sports Day, the birthday of the great magician of hockey, Padma Shri Major Dhyan Chand, SP Aditya Pratap Singh addressed over 300 talented sportspersons at the Sports Authority of India, Jetpura on Wednesday.

He said, “Indian sportspersons have started tasting success in the international sports arena. The Tokyo Olympics is a proof that the country's young players are desperate to prove their talent and that is why the Madhya Pradesh government has implemented a grand scheme like talent search.”

Singh exhorted the sportspersons to utilise technology, and life management to enter 18 sports academies with self-restraint and self-observation.

District coordinator Swapnil Deshmukh, Shamsher Singh Yadav and other sports coaches and players were present. The program was conducted by Honey Malviya and gratitude was expressed by the district sports and youth welfare officer.

