Madhya Pradesh: Ensure smooth procurement even if 500 farmers turn up with their crop, orders collector

Dhar: District collector Alok Kumar Singh on Friday visited Sanoli and Pipalkheda village and took stock of the preparations for procurement of wheat crop.

Singh asked the officials to ensure that farmer do not face any hassle at the procurement centre.

Collector also asked to plan entire procurement at minimum support price while observing corona protocol.

Over 23 societies from the surrounding villages are expected to procure wheat.

Collector told the officials to ensure smooth procurement even if 500 farmers turn up to sell their produce.

He got down to the nitty-gritty like the time taken to purchase wheat from a farmer and instructed that farmers should not face any delay during the whole process.

The procurement will commence on March 27 at the minimum support price of Rs 1,975 per quintal at 109 centres while purchase of gram and lentil will begin at 11 centers. The procurement will end on May 5.