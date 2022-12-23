Madhya Pradesh: Embezzlement of Rs 70L government fund revealed, accountant removed in Petlawad

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
article-image
Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): A case of embezzlement of government funds to the tune of Rs 70 lakh has come to light in the Petlawad city council.

As per state government instructions, city council CMO Asha Meena carried out a preliminary audit which revealed this embezzlement. Earlier, local MLA Man Singh Meena had urged the commissioner for a detailed investigation into Pampawati river beautification works in the last council term.

It was learnt that incumbent president Manohar Batwera fraudulently posted his son Shivam Batwera as an accountant in the municipal office with Rs 12,000 salary per month. Local resident Surendra Bhandari accompanied by local representative made a complaint to collector Somesh Mishra and demanded a detailed enquiry. A letter has been sent to the commissioner for further probe in this regard. Contract employee Shivam has been removed from the accountant's post.

article-image

