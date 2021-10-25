Madhya Pradesh: Eight karate players from Dhar to represent state in national championship

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Eight karate players from Warriors Martial Arts Academy, Dhar on Sunday left for National Karate Championship at Dehra Dun.

The event will be held from October 26 to 28. Coach Ajay Parmar is accompanying the squd, said coach Vijay Solanki.

Parmar (50 kg), Prince Solanki (55 kg), Brajraj Kumar (60 kg), in senior girl Khushi Joglekar (50 kg), Harsha Tendulkar (55 kg), in the junior category Himang Ratnakar (50 kg), Soumya Rathore (60 kg) and Ariya Rathore (65 kg), all from Dhar will represent Madhya Pradesh.

Maharaja Hemendra Singh Raje Pawar of Dhar state, Pradeep Joshi of Dhar Cricket president, Ashok Jat, president of Dhar Karate Association and others wished team members and the coach.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 01:46 AM IST