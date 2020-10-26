Madhya Pradesh: Don’t worry about interest, we will take care of it, says CM Chouhan to farmers

Hatpipliya: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a poll meeting at Mankund village under Hatpipliya assembly constituency in Dewas district in support of BJP candidate Manoj Chaudhary. Addressing the people, Chouhan said, “Farmers need not worry about interest as “Mama” will take care of it.”

Taking erstwhile Kamal Nath government to task, Chouhan said that they came to power on false promises. To fulfil promises made ahead assembly elections, they got farmers busy in filling red-yellow form and left them as defaulters during their 15-month tenure.

BJP district spokesperson Shambhu Aggarwal said that while addressing a gathering in Mankund, Chouhan said that out of Rs 55,000 crore loan, only Rs 6,000 crore was waived. Farmers waiting for government loan waiver were now in defaulters’ list and burden of debt was increasing day by day.