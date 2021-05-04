Madhya Pradesh: Doctors, social organisations seek admin’s nod for plasma treatment of corona patients in Dhar

DHAR: The administration with the cooperation of private labs may set-up a centre to collect plasma for treatment corona infected patients.

Dr Anil Verma and some social workers are expecting the administration to give consent to this initiative.

“A primary lab for plasma therapy can be set-up in District Headquarters. The process requires due permissions and infrastructure, so we are collecting the data of all the people who have recovered from coronavirus infection at least 4 months ago. After examining their blood sample, the lab can collect their plasma”—Dr Anil Kumar Verma, a senior pathologist and blood bank in-charge, District Hospital, Dhar said.