Madhya Pradesh: Doctors press the alarm bell, need for extra caution stressed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Increasing cases of Covid-19 has become a matter of concern for the health officials who raised an alarm for being extra cautious for the next few days.

Doctors have also expressed concern over the sudden rise in cases and said that most of those coming positive didn’t have any travel history to other cities which depicted that people are being infected due to local transmission of the disease.

“Sudden rise in cases is a matter of concern. Next few days are crucial as immediate steps are required to be taken if cases increase more. People should be alert and must follow Covid protocols to prevent the surge in cases,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of MGM Medical College, said.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said that people should avoid mass gatherings and crowds during festivities as the danger has not been averted totally.

“We are continuously conducting contact tracing of patients to know the source of infection. However, most of the people, found positive, are vaccinated and they don’t have any major symptoms,” he said adding “It is clear that vaccination is ‘Elixir’ at this time and people should not delay taking their second dose of vaccine as large number of people has laid back attitude towards the second dose of vaccine."

Medical officer Dr Anil Dongre said that it seems that people have forgotten the horror of the second wave of Covid-19 and stopped following norms.

"As we have to learn to live with the disease, we have to follow Covid norms to prevent the new wave of the disease. People must understand that following Covid norms is the only way for the same,” Dr Dongre said.

Relief short-lived, number of cases increases to 20 again

There was relief from Covid cases as the number of active cases had dropped below 10, a couple of days ago. However, the relief was short-lived as the cases increased against and reached 20.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:28 AM IST