Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:20 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: BJP destroying India like Hitler destroyed Germany, alleges Digvijaya Singh

The allegations came ahead of by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh-- Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh--scheduled to take place on October 30.
ANI
Digvijay Singh |

New Delhi/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday drew parallels between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and German dictator Adolf Hitler and alleged that BJP is destroying India just like Hitler destroyed Germany.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "The final phase of the election has arrived. Now everyone in BJP will say "Hinduism is in danger, vote for BJP to save it." BJP does the same thing Hitler used to do. BJP is destroying India just like Hitler destroyed Germany." The allegations came ahead of by-polls in three assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh-- Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh--scheduled to take place on October 30.

As per Election Commission, the counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.

