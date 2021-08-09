Madhya Pradesh: District Legal Service Authority spreads awareness about Streedhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Legal Service Authority has now started raising awareness among people through social media and online platforms about laws and rights. The DLSA raised awareness on Streedhan on Monday.

The ADJ/DLSA secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava said that in many cases the family of a girl and the girl herself do not know their legal rights and their right on Streedhan.

Streedhan means a woman's property. Things considered in streedhan are gifts made before the nuptial fire, made at the bridal procession (bidai), in token of love, made by the father, mother and brother of bride, said ADJ Shrivastava.

He added that streedhan can be acquired, under Section 14 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956 property obtained in gift (immovable and movable), share received during family partition, as a consideration of any compromise, earned or accumulated by job or business, received in lieu maintenance, purchased from streedhan, inherited by the woman, received under decree or award through or adverse possession is her absolute property.

ADJ Shrivastava also said that woman’s right to her streedhan is protected under Section 14 of Hindu Succession Act 1956, Section 27 of Hindu Marriage Act 1955, Section 12 of Domestic Violence Act 2005 and others.