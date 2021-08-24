Madhya Pradesh: Disgruntled RSS worker takes out on Nyay Yatra in search of his missing niece

Manasa (Madhya Pradesh): Unhappy with police action, an RSS worker has started a ‘Nyay Yatra’ in search of his missing niece. He said he would meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and would seek his help.

Mahesh Joshi, a resident of Antri Mataji village in Neemuch district, began his Yatra on Monday. He is riding on his bike. He has put a poster on his bike with a slogan ‘Meri matri sansthan ke prati samarpit hone ke bad bhi maar-maar phir rha hun, mujhe nyay do’.

The poster is having photographs of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State BJP President VD Sharma. Joshi has also put saffron flag on his bike to prove that he is a RSS worker.

Joshi said that his niece went missing on January 23. “We have lodged a complaint at Manasa police station, no action has been taken so far,” Joshi said.

He further said that Police had detained persons in connection with missing of his niece but failed to get information of her whereabouts.

“We had immediately lodged a complaint, but police registered a case on March 9,” he said, claiming that he and his entire family workers for RSS for years.

He added that he was sure that Chief Minster would listened to his plea and would help him to get his niece back home safely.

Superintendent of police (SP), Neemuch, Suraj Verma said that police had been investigating case and putting all efforts to search the girl. “We had detained four persons on basis of victim family members’ statement. But, the detained persons didn’t have any clue,” he said adding that girl is an adult.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 06:18 PM IST