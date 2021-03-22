Madhya Pradesh: Deputy director of horticulture dept suspended for forcibly assuming charge

Following the orders, Mandloi assumed charge on December 29, 2020 and KK Girwal who was earlier posted in Indore shifted to Dhar as deputy director of the department. But on March 16, deputy secretary of horticulture department, Bhopal, Sarita Bala released a revised transfer list. In the list, Kalusingh Mandloi was restored at his old place of posting. Without understanding the interpretation of this order, Mandloi hurriedly took charge of the horticulture department at Dhar on March 18 and relieved Girwal without informing him.

Since Girwal was busy with chief minister's programme in Dhar, he was unaware of the development. After chief minister’s programme, when Girwal visited his office he came to know of the latest development.

To confirm this, Girwal called commissioner of horticulture department in Bhopal and came to know that neither such order was issued from Bhopal nor Mandloi was shifted from Agar – Malwa to Dhar. Girwal produced documents before Manoj Kumar Agrawal, Commissioner of Directorate of Horticulture and Farm Forestry and based on that Mandloi was found guilty of violation of Rule 3 of Civil Services Conduct Rules 1965. He was suspended for his actions on March 19 and attached to headquarters joint director Horticulture department, Rewa division.