Dhar: Week-long Bhagoriya festival begins with traditional mirth in Bagh

Bagh (Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh): Seven-day long Bhagoriya festival, the chief festival of tribals began here from Monday. It starts with the arrival of palash flowers on trees. The preparations begin well in advance for Bhagoriya fairs, which are a confluence of tribal and modern life. The festival of Bhagoriya haat begins seven days before Holika Dahan.

Bhagoriya is a fair where people of different tribes meet, sing, dance, play with colours and propose for marriage. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm along trade and commerce. Thousands of young men and women attend the fairs in traditional clothes.

As per history, Bhagoriya festival was the name given to fairs organised since king Bhoj ruled the region. The politicians of different parties also celebrate this festival with enthusiasm as they remain present with their supporters at fairs.