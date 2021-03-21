Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya festival to begin in Alirajpur district from Monday

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited Bhagoriya festival will kick off in Alirajpur district from Monday, which will continue till March 28.

Unlike every year, the festival will be celebrated while following Covid guidelines issued by the state government. The festival will start early morning everyday and will end at 3pm. All the preparations of the festival are complete.

Alirajpur is a tribal predominant district where Bhagoriya is an eagerly awaited carnival. People gather in large numbers to witness the festival. The enthusiasm of tribals has peaked though district collector Surbhi Gupta has ordered to maintain social distance.

Adequate police force to control the crowd including forest security personnel, Kotwars has been deployed. The festival will be monitored through CCTV cameras, handicam cameras and drones. Weapons are banned this time. Bhagoriya will start on Monday from Alirajpur and Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar.

Music is important

Bhagoriya, which played an important role in bringing historical culture and heritage of the original inhabitants of the region to the world, is known for flute play. During Bhagoriya, tribals play flute and dance.

It is noteworthy that all the instruments played by the tribals are made by them as the tradition of making instruments has been in the region for centuries, though the use of modern music instruments is gradually coming into vogue.

On March 22, the festival will be held in Alirajpur, on March 23 in Bakhatgarh, Ambua, on March 24 in Chandpur, Barjhar, Khattali, on March 25 in Fulmal, Jobat, Sondwa, on March 26 in Katthiwada, Udaigarh, Walpur, on March 27 in Nanpur, Umrali and on March 28 in Chhaktala, Sorwa, Amkhut and Jhiran.