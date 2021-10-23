Madhya Pradesh: Cricket to spice up Karwa Chauth this year, Indo-Pak match on Sunday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Celebration of their eternal bonds and wishing for the wellness of one another, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated in a grand way this year in Indore. Not just the parties, dresses and henna, but also the involvement of their spouses in every activity is on the chart.

Also, with the cricket match between India and Pakistan on the same day, it's going to be a big day for everyone to sit in front of TV while keeping up the romance.

A funny quote is floating around, ‘Karwa Chauth is on Sunday this year, dude! Can’t promise to keep the fast and feast in the office this year. However, most couples are already planning an extravagant day of celebrations.

This year, everything has a new twist and glamour, thanks to the little control in the spread of Covid-19 virus in Indore. So, as we gear up for the big Sunday, let’s look at the trends in the city and try the new fresh funday Karwa Chauth.

Henna to take a blended turn

Henna designs have taken a blended turn with traditional floral combined with portraits and jewellery. This year, women want all-in-one henna designs, which henna artists are creating using innovative techniques.

Most henna artists are also now providing a mock design with self-portraits. One such henna artist Munira Kotawala said, “Henna is an important part of Karwa Chauth and now, it is skill to hide the name of the spouse in the designs.”

Variyana Yoga: Larger, Bigger and Better!

This year Variyan Yoga will be formed after 5 years on Karwa Chauth. Variyana is the 18th Nitya (Naisargika) Yoga, which is ruled by Kubera and considered to be a beneficial one.

Its effect is usually described as "larger, better, higher" or "reach of different comforts". Guru is a Graha that rules Variyana.

Stating this, Pandit Ganesh Sharma said that this day being a Sunday, women will also get the blessings of the Sun God.

Selfie makeups!

This year, what’s trending? It’s not just make-up, rather special make up, best for taking a selfie!

“Women are excited about taking the perfect pictures and posting them online with their spouse, so we are teaching and providing a special set of makeup, i.e. Selfie makeup,” Seema Soni, a make-up artist, said.

She explained that use of foundation, primer and other base products is more essential in selfie make-up. “Too much colour can make a stand out in a bad way,” Soni added.

Louder jewellery

This year, it’s plain attire with loud jewellery. This could be perhaps, because the new fashion attire has seen a delay due to Covid-19.

On the plus side, jewellery from antiques has been trending. Furthermore, several women groups have prepared their own jewellery sets from DIY (Do-It-Yourself) kits.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 09:05 PM IST