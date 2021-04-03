Madhya Pradesh: Covidiots to be detained at declared Ranjit Club in Barwani

BARWANI: Collector Shivraj Singh Verma declared Ranjit Club as a temporary jail for the Roko-Toka campaign being run in the district in view of surge in corona cases in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. People who are roaming without masks in public places and the shopkeepers who will floout corona norms will be sent to this temporary jail for 4 to 6 hours . Verma has directed SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar and tehsildar Rajesh Patidar to regularly visit the city along with the team and ensure that people wear masks and to take action under Section 151 against those who are found flouting corona norms.

Action taken against 18 under Section 188

Khargone: A two-day lockdown has been imposed in urban areas of the district in view of the corona infection. On the other hand, continuous action is being taken against those without masks by imposing fines. People who roam around without mask and without reason are being sent to the temporary jail along with the penalty proceedings. So far, action has been taken against a total of 18 people under Section 188. The municipality team also took actions on those who were roaming without masks at post office Square.