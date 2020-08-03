Madhya Pradesh: COVID warrior, MP Minister's wife tie rakhi to Shivraj Singh Chouhan in hospital

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a Corona warrior nurse and wife of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister tied rakhi to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a hospital in Bhopal on Monday.

Saroj, a nurse deployed at the ward in which Chouhan has been admitted, tied a rakhi to the Chief Minister.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sister Saroj, a Corona warrior posted in my ward in the hospital, tied a rakhi with great affection. I wish her a happy and happy life."