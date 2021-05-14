Madhya Pradesh: Corona curfew extended in Dhar till May 24

DHAR: District Crises Management Group (DCMG) under the chairmanship of district Covid in-charge minister Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon, has extended Corona Curfew till May 24.

The DCMG gave nod to home delivery of compost seeds and other agricultural materials.

DCMG reviewed the plan to expand the Covid vaccination programme and issued guidelines to officials.

Supply of vegetables, milk, fruits should be done under Covid protocol under the vigil of district administration.

The authorities instructed private hospitals to instructions arrange beds for Covid patients.

Strict actions must be taken against the people who will violate the Covid norms, ordered the DCMG.

MLA Neena Vikram Verma, collector Alok Kumar Singh, Rajiv Yadav, officials, social workers and other members of the committee attended the meeting.