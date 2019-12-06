Madhya Pradesh cops to study Punjab’s escort plan for women safety

BHOPAL: Following Supreme Court’s guideline that woman police escort should be provided to women from sun set to sun rise in case of security threat, the Madhya Pradesh police has decided to study execution and viability of Punjab Police plan. After a thorough study, the police will decide on its implementation.

In a bid to ensure women safety, the Punjab Government recently announced police escort for those travelling late at night. The directions have come amid nationwide public furore over rape and murder of a Telangana vet, who was abducted, gang-raped and then set afire by the accused.

ADG (Bhopal zone) Adarsh Katiyar said, “It is to be seen how Punjab Police executes the plan. We are also watching the development. We will first study and then come to conclusion before adopting it. It will not serve the purpose if we simply ape Punjab police plan. We will have to make arrangement for women police to escort in van if we go for drop and pick women in night as it is mandatory after SC guidelines.”

As per Punjab government decision, state-wide facility will be available on 100, 112 and 181, through which woman caller will be connected immediately to the Police Control Room (PCR). The pick-up and drop facility will be available to women who do not have access to a safe vehicle, including taxi or three-wheeler.

Mahila Chetna Manch convener and former chief secretary, MP Government, Nirmala Buch said, “Practically, it is not possible. MP police should see viability of the plan practically. Once it is implemented, there must be guarantee for the service. Petty issue like budget crisis and other teething problems should be there after implementation. Punjab police decision is good but first, we should see the practical aspects.”