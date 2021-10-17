Madhya Pradesh: Cops reunite 3-year-old girl with her parents

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police reunited a three-year-old girl with her parents who went missing while playing on Saturday.

Cops said that information was received from the Dial-100 call centre in Bhopal that a girl had been found in the Chandan Nagar police station area near the Sector-E Hanuman Temple.

The police’s fast-response vehicle Dial-100 duty in-charge reached the place and took the girl in their custody. They then took the girl to the police station where a female police official tried to find out about the girl’s parents and address from her, but she was unable to utter anything.

In the evening hours of Saturday, a couple reached the police station complaining about their missing daughter. The police matched the details given by the couple and the girl whom the police found. After the details matched with the girl, the police handed over the girl to her parents.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:29 AM IST