Madhya Pradesh: Congress was made by foreigners to kill democracy, says HM Narottam Mishra

Claiming that the Congress party is fundamentally controlled by foreigners, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that the grand old party was established by foreigners to kill democracy.

"Congress was established by foreigners to kill democracy. Today also, the party is controlled by forces that are fundamentally foreign. So I feel Govind Singh ji is looking for the wrong thing at the wrong place. Democratic values will not be found in the Congress," Mishra said in a press conference here.

He said that Govind Singh is a friend and suggested he reconsider his decision to try to search for democracy in the Congress party. He said there is only nepotism in the Congress party.

Govind Singh, a BJP turncoat, is reportedly looking to secure a seat in the Madhya Pradesh by-poll election for a candidate of his choice. Mishra claimed that the names of two or three more candidates will be reconsidered by Congress until the last date of nomination.

The Congress party had yesterday announced three more names for the upcoming by-polls and replaced an earlier announced candidate.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mishra said that the Prime Minister's time in public life has been dedicated to the welfare of the people. "When Modi ji was a mere party worker, people saw the image of a Chief Minister in him. When he became a Chief Minister, people saw a Prime Minister in him. Now that he is the Prime Minister, he is being seen as a world leader," Mishra said.