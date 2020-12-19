Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out bullock cart rally in Indore to protest farm laws, fuel, cooking gas price rise

Indore: City Congress leaders took out a bullock cart rally by keeping two wheelers on it to protest against the increasing fuel and gas prices, on Saturday. They also staged a demonstration at Regal Square against the fuel hike and raised slogans against the union and state government.

Large number of Congress leaders and activists led by city president Vinay Bakliwal participated in the protest and reached the agitation venue at 11 am.

“Union Government has increased fuel prices unnecessarily even when prices are less in the international market. Petrol prices will soon touch Rs 100 per litre while the diesel has crossed over Rs 81. People are already hit by the lockdown and Covid. But instead of providing relief, the government has put extra burden,” Bakliwal said.

He added that the price of domestic gas cylinders have also been increased by Rs 150 in the last 15 days, which has hit the budget of laymen hard. Congress leaders also protested against the farm laws and said that the government should take them back.

“Not only the union government but the state government too played its part in burning hole in people’s pockets by increasing electricity prices by 15 paise per unit. People had chosen BJP for bringing Achhe Din but now they are paying the price for their mistake,” Congress leaders said. MLA Sanjay Shukla, Rajesh Choukse, Sadashiv Yadav, Sunny Rajpal, and other leaders joined the protest.