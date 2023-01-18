Madhya Pradesh: Congress ramps up election campaign with massive vehicle rally in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Striving to make a mark in the upcoming municipal election in Sendhwa city, Congress launched an aggressive campaign on Wednesday. Congress candidates along with former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, who has been spearheading the poll campaign, carried out a massive vehicle rally seeking votes for the party candidates.

MLA Gyarislal Rawat, candidate from ward no 5 Harcharan Singh Bhatiya also participated in the rally which passed through key locations of the city. Addressing the rally at Maulana Azad road, Verma hit out at the BJP-led government for its ‘misgovernance’ and ‘corruption’ in the state.

Accusing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of making tall promises of development, the Congress leader said that it did not fulfill any of the promises. He assured development in the city if Congress was voted to power in the municipal elections.

Senior leaders like former state home minister Bala Bachchan, Maheshwar MLA Vijayalakshmi Sadho, Indore MLA Sanjay Shukla and Jeetu Patwari have not been able to campaign in the city for the polls, due to their busy schedule. Notably, BJP & Congress are putting their all effort to ensure victory in Friday polling, the counting of which will be undertaken on January 23.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)