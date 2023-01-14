"I’ll make Sendhwa a smart mini city": CM

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday addressed a public meeting ahead of Sendhwa municipality elections.

Addressing the audience, Chouhan sought public support during the upcoming municipality elections and ensured them that he will make Sendhwa a smart mini city. Chief Minister Chouhan also promised that he will reduce mandi tax and cotton industry will be revived.

Chouhan reached Sendhwa as a star campaigner in support of BJP corporator candidates of 23 wards in Sendhwa municipality elections.

In his address, Chouhan said that he will now make the poor travel by aeroplane under the Tirthdarshan Yojana. Not only 80 villages of Sendhwa development block, but also for Sendhwa town, Narmada water scheme has been approved.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Chief Minister said that the Congress is taking out a Bharat Jodo Yatra. Instead they must take out an apology yatra for their sins they committed in the past.

Pointing towards former cabinet minister Arya, he said that Sendhwa used to come when ‘Dada’ was MLA. Now the sitting MLA from here never invited me to come to do some good work for Sendhwa.

Chouhan further said that the election was just an excuse as he had to come to meet Sendhwa people. I have given official approval to the plan to bring Narmada water to Sendhwa soon.

Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki, MP Gajendra Patel, former minister Antarsingh Arya and others were present on the dais. MP Patel and Arya also addressed the occasion.

During the programme, Congress got another big blow as party leader Vicky Chhabra accepted the membership of BJP in presence of CM Chouhan. Chhabra is the son of former Mandi President Jagdishchandra Chhabra, a senior Congress leader of the area.

