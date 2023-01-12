Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews welfare schemes implementation in villages in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani district collector Shivraj Singh Verma visited Vajhar and Moyda gram panchayats of Sendhwa tehsil and reviewed implementation of government-run welfare schemes.

During the field visit, the collector sought the records and muster rolls details from gram panchayat secretaries. He instructed them that details about employment given under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) should be pasted on the walls of the gram panchayat office.

He along with SP Deepak Kumar Shukla sought details regarding Gram Sabhas and committees constituted under Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA act). SP said that the representatives of the various banks will remain present at all Janpad offices across the district on Friday to open a basic savings bank account of gram committees.

SP also directed panchayat secretary and GRS to mandatorily keep a migration register in the gram committees. During the inspection, district panchayat CEO Anil Kumar Damor, SDM PansemalJitendra Patel, Janpad panchayat Pansemal CEO Mahesh Patidar besides block level officers, staff were present.

