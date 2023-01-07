Madhya Pradesh: Huge rush witnessed on last date of nomination in Sendhwa

Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): On the last date of filing nominations for civic body elections on Saturday, a huge rush was seen in and outside the office of the election officer, as workers of different political parties arrived to complete the procedure.

BJP has released the list of candidates contesting on 23 out of 24 wards while candidature for ward no 15 is being deliberated. Former municipal president Rajendra Motiani who filed the nomination from ward no 10 was rejected upon failing to produce relevant documents. For the municipal polls, the BJP has fielded Ajay Jhawar from ward no 15. On the other hand, Congress veteran Harcharan Singh Bhatia has already filed his nomination from the same ward.

As the list was released by BJP in 23 wards, Ganesh Nargave, Lalit Sharma, Kalu Sanwale, Mohan Joshi, Lata Chowdhary, Ganesh Rathore, Sachin Sharma, Lakshmi Sharma, Neelesh Yadav, Priya Verma, Kanta Yadav and others made it to the list.

If sources are to be believed, Ravi Arse, Neelam Sharma, Bhagwan Nirgude, Swapnil Yadav, Kavita Bai, Monica Jojo, Suresh Telangu, Nanalal Buddhadev, Rajkumar Prajapat, Anil Gadwe are among those fielded by the Congress party.