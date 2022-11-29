Madhya Pradesh: Jhabua police seize liquor worth Rs 3.5L

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Gujarat elections, Jhabua police seized liquor worth Rs 3.5 lakh from Rambhapura village, close to Gujarat border. This is the second consecutive day, when the police team cracked down on illegal transportation of liquor. Earlier, the police team from Kakanwani police station seized liquor worth Rs 25 lakh.

Rambhapur police outpost in-charge Naval Singh informed that they got a tip-off about the liquor being smuggled from a loading vehicle. Singh informed that the smugglers adopt different tactics to send illicit liquor from rural areas of Jhabua district to Gujarat.

Sometimes liquor is smuggled in dumpers involved in transportation of asphalt and other materials and sometime small vehicles are also used. The officer added that they got the tip-off about illegal consignment of liquor transporting in a SUV. The police had received information about illicit liquor smuggling via Mandli-Satsera from Madrani side to Gujarat, on which outpost in-charge Navalsingh along with his team put a blockade at Guwali-Satsera intersection. The police intercepted a vehicle loaded with liquor worth Rs 3.55 lakh. The vehicle driver after seeing a police blockade fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.

Earlier, in order to take effective action against illicit liquor transportation, Jhabua Agam Jain directed all the police stations/outposts in-charge of the district to strengthen their reliable informer system as well as to change the place of patrolling, which prevented criminal activities in the area.