 Madhya Pradesh: Congress Parivartan Yatra in Dewas
Madhya Pradesh: Congress Parivartan Yatra in Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Parivartan Yatra in Dewas

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
Representative Image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Congress took out a parivartan yatra under the guidance of Sajjan Singh Verma, district president Manoj Rajani and convener Pradeep Chaudhary from Ward 9 on Tuesday. The Yatra aims to create a buzz for the party for upcoming assembly elections.

Yatra in-charge Dipesh Kanungo and Pradeep Chaudhary said that voters of the various wards were informed about various schemes to be launched by the Congress after coming to power.

They said that Nath has already promised free electricity up to 100 units and 50% reduction in bills for consumption up to 200 units.

Similarly, Nari Samman Yojana would provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 and an LPG gas cylinder at Rs 500 to women. A large number of Congressmen were present in the yatra.

