Madhya Pradesh: Congress demands survey, compensation for farmers

Jaora (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress Badawada staged a sit-in on Tuesday and demanded a survey of damaged soybean crops be conducted and compensation be given to the farmers at the earliest.

“Ever since the Shivraj government was formed in Madhya Pradesh, farmers are facing neglected. “Despite buying expensive seeds the farmers are at a loss as soybean crops is affected by yellow mosaic. Farmers are on the verge of destruction and ruin, we are constantly demanding surveys, but the attitude of the administration is evasive, ” MLA of Alot Assembly constituency Manoj Chawla said this while addressing a sit-in demonstration organised by Block Congress Badawada.

State Congress General Secretary Nizam Qazi threatened that if impartial surveys were not conducted and compensation is not given to the farmers, then they would launch a fierce agitation.

Senior leader Nandkishore Sharma conducted the protest. After the protest, there was an altercation on the telephone of MLA Manoj Chawla with SDM Jaora Himanshu Prajapati over the matter of conducting immediate surveys and to take the memorandum himself. The Congress workers got agitated and conducted a chakka jam. After about an hour of chakka jam, SDOP Jaora ended the stalemate after SDM Jaora sent Tehsildar Jaiswal to the spot and assured to order an immediate survey.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:36 AM IST