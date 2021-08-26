e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:31 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 150 booked for violating corona norm in Guna

People those who were gathered around the body anticipating their act will revive the person violated the social distancing, said police
FP News Service
Representative Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A day after Jogipura village in Guna district witnessed a horrific incident in which kin of a deceased hung his body upside down to a tree in an attempt to revive him, Mrugwas police here registered case against 150 persons for violating corona norm.

People those who were gathered around the body anticipating their act will revive the person violated the social distancing, said police. After the incident, even Sanai police outpost in-charge Ramkumar was also line attached after he failed to stop the chaos.

One Biharilal Banjara died due to drowning here after he along with his son jumped into a pond. The rescue team fished out the body, but it was too late.

But the relatives of deceased hoping that they could revive the person- hung him to a tree upside down and swung his body in air. This drama continued for hours. Police managed to bring down the body only after they assured villagers that the person is no more and all their efforts are useless.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:31 AM IST
