Madhya Pradesh: Congress, BJP spar over 'inferior quality' rice distribution

Former Madhya chief minister and Kamal Nath on Wednesday claimed a central government probe has revealed that rice provided to people under the public distribution system (PDS) in the state was not fit for human consumption.

He alleged that this is a "criminal act against humanity", and action should be taken against the culprits.

However, the ruling BJP refuted Nath's allegation, saying the rice found unfit for human consumption was purchased during the previous Congress regime of Nath, and demanded an apology from him for such a thing happening under his leadership.

Nath in a tweet on Wednesday said, "The rice distributed under the public distribution system during the coronavirus epidemic in Madhya Pradesh was not fit for human consumption. This fact has come out in a letter written after the Central Government's investigation. It is a criminal act against humanity."