Madhya Pradesh: Collector rescues people with the help of army helicopter

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna administration and police team carried out a rescue operation at Sonda village and rescued villagers stranded in the middle of the Parvati River.

District collector Frank Noble and superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar Mishra led the rescue operation. After the operation the helicopters departed to their destination.

They led the rescue operation not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in Rajasthan. The team reached Bhaukhedi village near Chhabra, Rajasthan in the night and helped people in shifting to safer places.

The officials took stock of the situation and sent the rescued residents to Rajasthan with the help of an army helicopter in the morning.

All the rescued people were accommodated in the Government Higher Secondary School in Bhaukhedi. Sonda, Gram Panchayat Secretary, Chitarlal Nagar said that food, water and other necessary items for them were made available to them.