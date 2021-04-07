Madhya Pradesh: Collector appeals to people to quarantine self until they get their test reports

Dhar: Amid surge in corona cases district administration convened a meeting of social organisations at the collectorate on Tuesday.

At the meeting cCollector Alok Kumar Singh said that people who have got themselves tested for Covid-19 in fever clinics should remain home quarantined till their report is released.

He added that people who are in home isolation should observe it strictly. Red flexes are stuck on the homes of home isolated patients.

The family members and neighbours of home isolated patients should keep an eye on them and should inform the Covid Control Centre in case they come out of their homes or go to market, he said.

Singh said that Covid Control Centres are keeping an eye on home isolated patients.

Singh said that the CM has started a campaign on Tuesday and people of all classes are joining it.

Masks and sanitizers are being arranged at mandis, ration shops and procurement centres. Self-help groups and NGOs are also coming forward. Vaccination work is in full swing in the district and, he said. He appealed the people get vaccinated.

Before the meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with various social institutions of different districts through video conferencing.