Madhya Pradesh: 'CM trying to muzzle the voice of unemployed youth'

Jobat: Unemployment has made the matters worse for the people for whom there is already no end to the suffering amid corona outbreak.

Rampant unemployment in the tribal dominated area of Alirajpur has increased the troubles of the youth manifold.

The affected youth expressed their ire against the government. Hundreds of workers of the Jobat block gathered on Bagh road of Jobat and reached the tehsil office through main road and submitted a memorandum to the SDM’s reader. The raised slogans and demanded employment before the implementation of code of conduct for bypolls in MP.

State leader of unemployed youth Gopal Prajapati and Pramod Namdev while sharing the figures of unemployment said that the state government has misled the youth in the previous tenure too. During the Bhopal agitation recently, the chief minister instead of talking to them tried to curb their voice by getting them beaten up, they alleged. They said that they are not begging but are asking for their rights.

The agitation will be held in 4 phases. In the 3rd phase they are submitting memos in the tehsil blocks. They said that they will hold demonstrations on district level, divisional level and will demonstrate in state capital and Indore too. Jagdish Parmar, Kailash Solanki, Bharat Maurya, Rakesh Gadaria, Sunil Chauhan and hundreds of unemployed young workers were present in the agitation.