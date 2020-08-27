Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj to inaugurate Super Specialty Hospital in Indore

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will be visiting Indore on Friday to inaugurate the Super Specialty Hospital. CM will also inaugurate the water tank in the evening. Apart from this, bhoomipujan of development works worth about 140 crores will also be done. Both the BJP and the Congress have started their preparations along with the administration for the CM's visit.
As per the Directorate of Health Services, 834 fever clinics are currently being operated by the Government of Madhya Pradesh for control of COVID19. At these clinics, people with symptoms like fever, cold-cough, difficulty in breathing, etc, are being identified and tested and treated.
The Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma and Collector Manish Singh along with officials inspected the Super Specialty Hospital in Indore.
BJP leader Rajesh Sonkar said that the Chief Minister will perform Bhoomipujan of development works worth Rs 140 crore in the Sanwer Assembly on Friday. This includes other development works including three water tanks.
