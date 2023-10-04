Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Keeps Up With Hike Promise, Transfers Rs 1250 Under Ladli Behna Yojana

CM Shivraj To Release 3rd Installment For His Ladli Behna From Rewa On August 10 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping up with his promise to hike the amount under Ladli Behna Yojana, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released Rs 1250 directly into the bank accounts of 1.25 crore women on Wednesday. The CM transferred the amount in a single click during an event in Burhanpur.

Ladli Behnas welcomed the Chief Minister with a tilak.

Earlier, Rs 1000 was transferred under the Ladli Behna Yojana. Chief Minister had promised to increase the amount to Rs 1250 and gradually to Rs 3000 a month.

Usually, the money is transferred into Ladli Behnas' accounts on 10th of every month, however there is a possibility of Model Code of Conduct coming into effect by weekend. Hence, CM Shivraj preponed the event as he announced a raise.

So far, four installments of Rs 1000 each, have been transferred to the eligible beneficiaries of the women welfare scheme. On June 10, a grand event was held in Jabalpur when CM Shivraj released the first tranche. The other three were transferred during programmes in Indore, Rewa and Gwalior respectively.