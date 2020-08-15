Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj announces development plan on I-Day; Tourism activities and employment on the hotspot

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday announced that the government will develop Ram Van Gaman Path and Ramayana Circuit in the state and this will boost tourism. CM was speaking at a state-level function organized at Motilal Nehru Stadium of Lal Parade Ground on the occasion of Independence Day.

On this occasion, the CM announced to construct Narmada Expressway along with Chambal Progressway in the state.

“We will develop Ram Gaman Path, Ramayana Circuit, Amarkantak Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit, Maa Narmada Parikrama. This will increase tourism activities in the state. This will also create employment,” said the CM.

Chief Minister said, "Narmada River is the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh. For its development, we will develop Narmada Expressway in the state. Along with this, industrial clusters will also be created, where investment will come. It will be developed on the lines of Chambal Progress-Way. These will be the paths of prosperity for the state. He said that Chambal Progress-Way will prove to be a boon for Madhya Pradesh. It will become a new progress through Morena, Bhind, Sheopur district to the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The CM, appreciating the farmers of the state said that they have done wonders even in the adverse circumstances caused by the COVID-19 epidemic. Madhya Pradesh became number one in the country in wheat procurement, leaving Punjab behind.

The CM said, "Lockdown happened but we did not let the state's givers face hardship." Large scale wheat was procured, I am proud to say that a record 129 crore metric tonnes of wheat was purchased and more than 24,000 thousand crore rupees was given to farmers.

Shivraj said that he had started ‘Kanya Pooja’ to honor girls on the occasion of inauguration in government functions. "Now we will start the Ladli Laxmi scheme again. Any government program will start now only after worshiping daughters. Our government will leave no stone unturned in empowering women," said the CM.

Big announcements of CM Shivraj:

- The free food supply campaign will begin.

- 'Meritorious Students Scheme' and free education for all students.

- Laptops will be distributed to meritorious students

- The CM Rise School will be a well-equipped and quality school started in the state.

- This year more than Rs 1300 crore loan will be given to women self-help groups at 4 percent interest rate.

- Branding of districts will be on the principle of 'one district one product'.

- Government programs will start with the worship of daughters. Save Beti campaign will start anew.

- Campaign to free tribals and poor from the clutches of moneylenders. The loans will be void till August 15, 2020 given contrary to the rules. Necessary legislation will be brought.

- A 50-bed fully equipped hospital to be built in Bhopal for police personnel.

- Target of 1 crore tap connections by 2023. Water through tap to every house.

- All citizen facilities will be made available online.

- Promotion of industries, eco-tourism and religious activities in Narmadanchal from Narmada Expressway.

- The 'Start Your Business in Thirty Days' scheme will be launched to facilitate the establishment of new industries.

- A single citizen database of the citizens of the state will be ready.

- Rural people will be given ownership over their residential plot.

- All benefits payable to employees will be given.

- Cheap power for the poor.