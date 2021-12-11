Madhya Pradesh: CM praises Ratlam City on successful vaccination drive

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended Ratlam city for completing first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

Talking to media persons at Banjali air strip on Saturday, Chouhan said that 90% vaccination of second dose against Covid-19 has been completed in rural belt of Ratlam district and soon the rural belt would achieve the status of cent percent vaccination of first and second doses.

Ratlam district will become the first district in the state to achieve cent percent vaccination against Covid-19 in both urban and rural areas.

In reply to a question he said that to meet probable possibility of third wave of Covid-19, all possible measures were being taken in the state. Oxygen plants in the state were fully ready and purity of 96% of oxygen was being obtained.

He claimed that essential equipments and medicines were also available in the state adequately. CM Chouhan said that Ratlam was a developing city and he would again visit in January so as to review developmental works.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached at the Banjali air strip by helicopter at 12.08 pm to take part in the marriage of son of Jaora MLA Dr Rajendra Pandey.

At the Banjali air strip MP Guman Singh Damor, Chetanya Kashyap, Dilip Makwana (both MLA), district BJP president Rajendra singh Lunera welcome him.

Official information meanwhile added that at the heliped CM Chouhan was briefed by district collector Kumar Purushottam about the arrangements made in the district to meet the challenges in the event of arrival of third wave of Covid-19.

District collector also gave information about the availability of oxygen plant, medicines and equipments at the Government Medical college so as to meet the requirements of new Covid-19 wave if any.

Chief minister Chouhan was also welcome by Government Medical College staff and students in front of GMC while he was returning on his way to Banjali air strip after attending a marriage programme.

On this occasion dean of the GMC Dr.Jitendra Gupta gave information about the preparations at the GMC to meet the possibility of third wave and new variant of Covid-19.

Dr Gupta informed to the CM that within a month period CT scan machine will also get installed at the GMC. Construction and other arrangements at the GMC hospital were almost complete and will be ready for dedication to the public next month, he further informed to CM Chouhan. After stay of about 52 minutes in the city CM Chouhan left by helicopter at 12.56 pm.

