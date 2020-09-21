Madhya Pradesh: CM inaugurates various construction works; says the first priority is to continue resolving people's issues

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that his first priority is to continue resolving the problems of the people residing in the state.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various construction works worth Rs 369 crores in Sitamau and Suwasra of Mandsaur district.

During the event, Chouhan, said, "People are part of my life. I cannot think of living without the welfare of people. My effort is to always reach out to the common man, maintain a connection with them and keep on trying continuously to solve their problems. This is my first priority." He approved Rs 2,000 crores for Kayampur micro-irrigation scheme and Saidra Karnali reservoir. This project will irrigate about 1.25 lakh hectare area.

"A separate scheme is being prepared to deposit a fixed amount in the accounts of farmers every year. They will be paid the full amount of crop insurance and no poor person will be deprived of ration," said Chouhan.

The Chief Minister also gave Rs 22 crores under various schemes to 5,000 beneficiaries of Mandsaur district. These include street vendors, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), among others.