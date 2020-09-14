Madhya Pradesh: CM inaugurates new building of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University on 'Hindi Diwas'

On the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas' on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a new building at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi University via video conferencing.

During the event, the Chief Minister said, "Atal ji was a politician who spoke in Hindi at the United Nations and paid his respect to the country." Chouhan also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the status of the Hindi language across the world.

Chouhan further said that Hindi is the pride of our country.

He said, "If the education of all subjects, including subjects like medicine, engineering, are started in Hindi, then children in rural areas can also do wonders. They have difficulty in language but not the ability. This was the reason why the education system has introduced education in Hindi." "We have incorporated our mother language in the state and for this, we have established this Hindi University. We have named the university after Atal ji, who had love and respect for the Hindi language," he added.